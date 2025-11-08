Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.6835 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 39,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7279.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

