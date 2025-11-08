Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.42 and last traded at $122.42. Approximately 3,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNAF. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.35.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

