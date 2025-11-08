SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $50.90. 25,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 21,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86.
About SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
