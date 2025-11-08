Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Up 3.1%
The firm has a market cap of C$39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanstar Mining Resources
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.