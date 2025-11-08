Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

