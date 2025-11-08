White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.21 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $57.00 by $15.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8%

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $14.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,906.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,828.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,803.48. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

