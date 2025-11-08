IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 8.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 1,040,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 745,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 8.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.