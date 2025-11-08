ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.72. 2,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ESGL Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

