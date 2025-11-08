Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 107,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 198,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.3190.
Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.0%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
