ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $261.96 and last traded at $259.34. 1,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.19.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.37.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $4.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.73. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

