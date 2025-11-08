Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7%
NYSE EMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.
Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
