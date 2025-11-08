Insider Selling: Just Group (LON:JUST) Insider Sells £1,723,397.91 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total transaction of £1,723,397.91.

LON:JUST opened at GBX 212.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Just Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 114.97 and a twelve month high of GBX 214.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 13.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JUST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Just Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 220 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.80.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

