Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Issues Earnings Results

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Issues Earnings Results

Nov 8th, 2025

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($6.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.36) by ($0.35), Zacks reports.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1%

QNRX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 44,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,841. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Quoin Pharmaceuticals

In other Quoin Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Langer purchased 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $128,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $128,648.97. The trade was a 1,515,200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

