Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.90 and last traded at $76.7210. 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.2208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
