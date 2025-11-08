Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.90 and last traded at $76.7210. 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.2208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

