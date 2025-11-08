Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2410 and last traded at $0.2410. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average daily volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

