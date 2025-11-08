Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 128,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 99,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$176.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

