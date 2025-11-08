Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 228,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 197,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 118.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

