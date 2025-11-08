Charlotte Black Buys 2,500 Shares of abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Black acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.
abrdn Asia Focus Price Performance
AAS stock opened at GBX 366 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £522.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62. abrdn Asia Focus plc has a 12 month low of GBX 238.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.53.
abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.
About abrdn Asia Focus
A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.
