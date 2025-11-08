Analysts Set uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target at $66.75

Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

Insider Activity at uniQure

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,975,150. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 283,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,505,677 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in uniQure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,750,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 535,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.