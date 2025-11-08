Off the Hook YS Plans $25 million IPO for November 12th (OTH)

Off the Hook YS (OTH) is planning to raise $25 million in an IPO on Wednesday, November 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Off the Hook YS generated $99 million in revenue and $990 thousand in net income. The company has a market cap of $125 million.

ThinkEquity acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Off the Hook YS provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Nevada) We are a premier yacht and boat dealership specializing in the buying, selling, and wholesaling of yachts and boats. Founded in 2012 by Jason Ruegg, we have grown into a go-to wholesaler in the industry, recognized for our innovation, expertise, and expansive operations. Over the past decade, Off the Hook YS (OTHYS) has become a go-to wholesaler in the marine industry, earning numerous accolades. We have been named one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. 500 for two consecutive years, and we are consistently ranked as a Top 100 Dealer in the USA by Boating Industry, a magazine for boating professionals. Today, Off the Hook YS generates over $90 million in annual boat and yacht sales, operating across eight locations with a team of 35 sales representatives who transact on more than 400 vessels each year. Our success is built on a commitment to excellence, emphasizing the hiring of highly skilled professionals who embody integrity and a passion for the boating industry. By prioritizing relationship-building and ensuring client satisfaction, Off the Hook YS believes that we have established ourselves as the go-to wholesaler in the industry. We have a vertically integrated business model supported by a diverse portfolio of affiliates and marine-related business units, enabling us to offer a full-service experience across the entire lifecycle of used boats and yachts. Our affiliates are: â—ŹÂ Off The Hook Yacht Sales, NC LLCÂ (â€śOTHYS NCâ€ť): Specializing in the buying, selling, and wholesaling of yachts and boats. â—ŹÂ Azure Funding, LLCÂ (â€śAzure Fundingâ€ť): A recreational loan broker and lender providing financing solutions for individuals, dealerships, and brokerages. â—ŹÂ OTH Simon Marin YF, LLC: A boat dealership created to run Yellow Fin sales in Miami. Our operating units includeÂ : â—ŹÂ We Buy Boats: WeBuyBoats.com is our website that focuses on the direct acquisition and resale of used vessels, which is owned by OTHYS NC. â—ŹÂ OTH Yacht Services: A service center that provides high-quality maintenance, repair, and support services, which is owned and operated by OTHYS NC. â—ŹÂ Marine Asset RecoveryÂ (MAR): A marine asset recovery unit specializes in the repossession and recovery of vessels, which is owned and operated by OTHYS NC. â—ŹÂ The Boat Center: The exclusive Yellowfin Miami dealership, offering sales and support for Yellowfin boats, which is owned and operated by OTH Simon Marin YF, LLC. â—ŹÂ OTHYS Customer Relationship Management (CRM): A proprietary patent pending technology platform for customer relationship management, data storage, and analysis, enhancing efficiency and decision-making across all operations, which is owned by OTHYS NC. â—ŹÂ Boats and Buyers: A recently acquired auction platform, which is owned and operated by OTHYS, aimed at offering an alternative sales channel for customers and industry partners. This platform will enable boat owners, lenders, and dealerships to sell inventory quickly, creating additional liquidity in the market. Note: Net income and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Off the Hook YS disclosed its proposed symbol “OTH” in an FWP (a Free Writing Prospectus) filing on Sept. 29, 2025. Background: Off the Hook YS disclosed its IPO’s terms on July 28, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 5.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $25 million. Off the Hook has not included a proposed symbol for its stock in its SEC filings. Background: Off the Hook YS filed its S-1 on July 7, 2025, and disclosed its plans to go public. No terms were stated in the S-1 filing. Estimated IPO proceeds were $29 million.) “.

Off the Hook YS was founded in 2012 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 1701 Jel Wade Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Tel: (910) 772-9277 and can be reached via phone at (910) 772-9277 or on the web at https://www.offthehookys.com/.

