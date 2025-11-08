Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $49.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.6944.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 998.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qiagen by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

