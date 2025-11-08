Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $93.88

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.8750.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $498,389.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,439.04. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 788,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 232,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $6,019,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.