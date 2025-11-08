Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $52.22

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.2222.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.7%

ATRC opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.56. AtriCure has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $43.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,893.20. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,838. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $473,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 170.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $30,666,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $19,139,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $9,536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 79.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

