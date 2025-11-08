Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,266,000 after purchasing an additional 559,201 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,950,000 after buying an additional 904,692 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,400,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,268,000 after buying an additional 2,736,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,878,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after buying an additional 366,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,282,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82,427 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

