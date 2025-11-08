iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Sold by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $139.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $143.04. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

