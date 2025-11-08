Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMR

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMR opened at $25.37 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

