Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,069 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11,502.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1,934.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $291.16 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.60 and a 200-day moving average of $265.09.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

