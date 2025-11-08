Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Barclays raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$233.15 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$231.35 and a 12 month high of C$284.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The firm has a market cap of C$59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$242.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$253.73.

In other Waste Connections news, insider Patrick J. Shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$258.01, for a total value of C$1,290,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,304.04. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

