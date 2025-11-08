Critical Comparison: Northpointe Bancshares (NPB) versus Its Peers

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Northpointe Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northpointe Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northpointe Bancshares
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
|Northpointe Bancshares Competitors
|534
|1656
|846
|43
|2.13
Northpointe Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $18.92, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. As a group, “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies have a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Dividends
Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – SVGS & LOAN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northpointe Bancshares
|$390.45 million
|$55.16 million
|10.09
|Northpointe Bancshares Competitors
|$210.92 million
|$34.74 million
|16.46
Northpointe Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Northpointe Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northpointe Bancshares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Northpointe Bancshares Competitors
|12.00%
|4.85%
|0.77%
About Northpointe Bancshares
Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.
