TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 337 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCAP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 to GBX 374 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.67.

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 249.50 on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 217 and a 52 week high of GBX 315. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.10.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TP ICAP Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

