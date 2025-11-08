Analyzing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceres Ventures and U.S. Physical Therapy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $729.61 million 1.54 $31.42 million $2.29 32.18

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ceres Ventures and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 3 4 1 2.75

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $110.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.62%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 5.05% 8.78% 3.81%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Ceres Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

