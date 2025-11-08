Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LUNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG

Pulmonx Trading Up 6.1%

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

LUNG opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.44. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 110.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 95.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.