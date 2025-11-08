Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,183 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,073,000 after purchasing an additional 109,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

