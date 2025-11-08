DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPMLF shares. Stifel Canada upgraded DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded DPM Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.
DPM Metals Stock Up 2.4%
DPM Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. DPM Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.
About DPM Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Read More
