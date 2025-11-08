Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $45.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.8750.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.24. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aramark by 29.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,605,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,756,000 after buying an additional 4,012,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,218,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Aramark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,890 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,902,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $46,499,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

