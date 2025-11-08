Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $24.3310, with a volume of 2640427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 723,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 363,252 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 678,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,325,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 838,423 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

