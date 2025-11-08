Robin Leopold Sells 966 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alerian MLP ETN Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 58,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Alerian MLP ETN has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP ETN
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What is a Dividend King?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.