Robin Leopold Sells 966 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alerian MLP ETN Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 58,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Alerian MLP ETN has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

