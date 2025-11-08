Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21,474,836.47 and last traded at $118.0250, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.08.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $689.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.14% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

