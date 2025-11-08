Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.4 billion-$22.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.9 billion.

Fujifilm Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 95,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Fujifilm has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Fujifilm had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Fujifilm will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

