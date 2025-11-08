Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Andersons stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 559,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Andersons has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Andersons by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Andersons by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

