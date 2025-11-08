Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Posts Earnings Results

Trinity Bank NA (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Trinity Bank NA Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYBT traded down $4.99 on Friday, reaching $101.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. Trinity Bank NA has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Trinity Bank NA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Trinity Bank NA’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

About Trinity Bank NA

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

