Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.98 million. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 98.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

