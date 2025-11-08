Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Barloworld Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Barloworld Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

