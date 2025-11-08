International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFF. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Argus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.02.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -98.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,047,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,577,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,133,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,915,936,000 after buying an additional 252,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,884,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,753,000 after buying an additional 381,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,036,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,405 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

