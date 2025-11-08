HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $560.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.50.

HUBS stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.83. 1,358,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,900. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $375.01 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4,972.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

