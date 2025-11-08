Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Pattern Group Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PTRN traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 1,032,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,709. Pattern Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $639.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.78 million. Pattern Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Pattern Group news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,764.50. This represents a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of Pattern Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $122,574,003.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at $383,029,976.70. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pattern Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth $20,640,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter worth $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000.

About Pattern Group

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

