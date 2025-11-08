NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,501,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.44. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 120.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

