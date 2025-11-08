Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

Chime Financial Trading Up 12.4%

CHYM traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,976,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,614. Chime Financial has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chime Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galileo PTC Ltd acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,803,793,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $518,844,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,022,000. Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,093,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,563,000.

About Chime Financial

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

