Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces Earnings Results

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 5.23%.
SELF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,901. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Global Self Storage from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Self Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
