Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces Earnings Results

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

SELF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,901. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Self Storage stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SELF Free Report ) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.40% of Global Self Storage worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Global Self Storage from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Self Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.