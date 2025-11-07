Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), Zacks reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,847. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $231,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 379.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

