Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. Strawberry Fields REIT had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.40%.The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:STRW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 40,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,965. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

